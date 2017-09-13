Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

Central Florida Remains Plagued With Power Outages

Posted: September 13, 2017

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry “Buckled Down” in Sarasota for Irma

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry shared video, just before Hurricane Irma, of a desolate Sarasota community where he has a home.

Look at this guy! If you never listened to or saw Aerosmith in your life and bumped into him on the street, you’d know right away he’s a rock star. Lol.

 


