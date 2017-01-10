Now Playing
Posted: January 10, 2017

Attention Bands: We Want YOU to Open for Bon Jovi!

Attention Bands: We Want YOU to Open for Bon Jovi!
Attention Bands: We Want YOU to Open for Bon Jovi!

Central Florida has tons of amazing bands and we want to be screaming for YOU at the Bon Jovi show in Tampa this Valentine’s Day.

Here are the instructions to make yourself eligible for consideration for the Bon Jovi opening slot!

You’ll need to submit an audition video. Live Nation will select 10 finalists and Bon Jovi management will pick the winner.

The video will be shown in a gallery for streaming and sharing on Bon Jovi and Live Nation pages, fyi.

BON JOVI OPENING ACT CONTEST DETAILS

 

 


