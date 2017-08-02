Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: August 02, 2017

Axl Rose & Billy Joel Perform Big Shot & AC/DC’s Highway To Hell

Comments

By ginotaliercio

WMMO Music News

What happens when Billy Joel and Guns N’ Roses wind up playing shows near each other?   Maybe Axl will drop by your show and sing some songs with you….

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation