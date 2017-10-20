Now Playing
Posted: October 20, 2017

Billy Joel Books 2 Florida Shows for this Winter

By Denise Ryan

WMMO Music News

It seems like Billy Joel has been all over the news recently!

He’s booked two shows in Florida this winter, his wife Alexis is expecting their second child together next month, and he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night to announce he’s continuing his residency at Madison Square Garden into 2018.

As for his Florida shows, he’ll play the BB&amp;T Center down in Sunrise on New Year’s Eve. Tickets on sale Friday, October 20th, at 10am HERE.

His second Florida winter show was just announced this week. It will be in Tampa at the Amalie Arena on Friday, February 9th. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th, at 10am HERE.

Billy Joel also found time to stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. He chatted with Jimmy about everything from Bruce Springsteen to why he doesn’t sell the tickets for the first few rows at his shows and performed “Miami 2017” while he was there. Check out all the clips below!

 

 

 


