Billy Joel Has Axl Rose as Special Guest in LA

Billy Joel played Dodger Stadium in LA Saturday night and Axl Rose joined him for a couple songs.

AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” has kind of become a staple in Billy Joel concerts. Billy doesn’t sing it, someone else comes out for that while he’s on guitar.

This time that someone was Axl Rose. Considering Axl stepped in on tour last year with AC/DC when Brian Johnson was sidelined for hearing loss, Axl’s got this one down.

That was all well and good… then he came back.

During the encore, Axl returned for “Big Shot.”

Judge for yourself with the videos below but I’m not sure I’m a fan. Granted the audio quality isn’t great, but it was so weird hearing Axl’s very distinctive voice on that one.

Maybe it’ll grow on me… or not.

What do you think?