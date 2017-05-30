Now Playing
Posted: May 30, 2017

Is Bob Seger Trying To Tell Us He Is About To Hit The Road “One Last Time”?

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 11: Bob Seger of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet band performs in concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills on April 11, 2013 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

May 30th 2017 Bob seger posted a video to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The posts all read “Rock n Roll Never Forgets…Stay Tuned.”

The video sound track is a clip of Bob’s road song “Turn The Page” from his landmark album “Live Bullet”.

Certain lines from the song flash across the screen amid pictures of Seger in concert from different points in his career.

The lines that flash across the screen are “On the road again” and “Up on the stage”.

They are followed by the ominous line “One last time” before the video ends on the Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band logo.

I have seen Bob and The Silver Bullet Band many times over the years.

If you’ve never seen them, trust me, you should.

It will be sad to say goodbye if this is indeed a farewell tour but make no mistake, I will see them for sure.

See the video below and decide for yourself if they are getting ready to say goodbye.


