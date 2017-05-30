Sign in with your existing account
Is Bob Seger Trying To Tell Us He Is About To Hit The Road “One Last Time”?
By
Joe Rock
WMMO Music News
May 30th 2017 Bob seger posted a video to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The posts all read “Rock n Roll Never Forgets…Stay Tuned.”
The video sound track is a clip of Bob’s road song “Turn The Page” from his landmark album “Live Bullet”.
Certain lines from the song flash across the screen amid pictures of Seger in concert from different points in his career.
The lines that flash across the screen are “On the road again” and “Up on the stage”.
They are followed by the ominous line “One last time” before the video ends on the Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band logo.
I have seen Bob and The Silver Bullet Band many times over the years.
If you’ve never seen them, trust me, you should.
It will be sad to say goodbye if this is indeed a farewell tour but make no mistake, I will see them for sure.
See the video below and decide for yourself if they are getting ready to say goodbye.
