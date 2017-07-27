Now Playing
Posted: July 27, 2017

Check Out First Song From Gregg Allman’s Posthumous Album “Southern Blood”

Check Out First Song From Gregg Allman's Posthumous Album "Southern Blood"

By Joe Rock

Back on May 27th 2017 Rock and Blues lost the legendary Gregg Allman.

Gregg had an amazingly soulful voice and he created sounds with his Hammond B3 that were what we feel when there are no words.

When we mourn an icon such as Gregg one of the things we can use to comfort ourselves is his music.

Before his passing Gregg was working an album.

That album, “Southern Blood”, will be released on September 8th 2017.

Below you can listen to the album’s first single “My Only True Friend”.

With lyrics like “I hope you’re haunted by the music of my soul, when I’m gone” and “You and I both know, the road is my only true friend,” it seems a fitting way for Mr Allman to bid us farewell.


