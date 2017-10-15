Now Playing
Posted: October 15, 2017

Cinderella Frontman Tom Keifer Rushed to Hospital

By ginotaliercio

WMMO Music News

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer was rushed to the hospital last night due to an undisclosed medical emergency. He was just about to perform a solo show in western Pennsylvania when it happened.

An official statement from his publicist says, “Tom Keifer was forced to postpone tonight’s performance in Warrendale, PA at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille due to a medical emergency.” “Keifer was transported to a local hospital where he is stable, and additional information will be released as soon as it’s available.”

We hope Tom has a speedy recovery.


