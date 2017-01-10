David Bowie Remembered, One Year Later

David Bowie would have been 70 this past Sunday.

He died one year ago today, just two days after celebrating his 69th birthday and releasing his final album, Blackstar.

The following video was posted to Bowie’s official Facebook page today, showing the many faces of the always-evolving musician.

