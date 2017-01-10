Now Playing
Posted: January 10, 2017

David Bowie Remembered, One Year Later

David Bowie Remembered, One Year Later
David Bowie Remembered, One Year Later

David Bowie would have been 70 this past Sunday.

He died one year ago today, just two days after celebrating his 69th birthday and releasing his final album, Blackstar.

The following video was posted to Bowie’s official Facebook page today, showing the many faces of the always-evolving musician.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdavidbowie%2Fvideos%2F10154042533332665%2F&show_text=1&width=560


