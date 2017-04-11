Sign in with your existing account
Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Talks The Band’s Live Show, Jimi Hendrix, Delta Deep And More
By
Joe Rock
WMMO Music News
Def Leppard have been pretty busy over the last couple years.
They released their self titled album at the end of 2015.
Hitting the road after it’s release they had to have a temporary replacement at times on the road for Vivian Campbell who was fighting cancer.
They also postponed some dates so Joe Elliott could rest his voice.
Then they came back hitting hard and released their live DVD “And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit”.
They bring this incredible live spectacle to the Welcome to Rockville Festival on Sunday April 30th.
I spoke with guitarist Phil Collen about all that plus his side project Delta Deep and more.
Give a listen below.
[if lt IE 9]>
https://cmgwmmowmmo.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/4-11-17-wmmo-phil-collen.mp3
