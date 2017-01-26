Derek Trucks Salutes Uncle Butch at Show

We found out yesterday that Allman Brother Butch Trucks died Tuesday at the age of 69.

One of the world’s most powerful drummers never missed a single Allman Brothers show – in the band’s entire 45-year history.

In 1999, Butch called his nephew to invite him to play with the band. Then 20-year-old Derek Trucks was already known to be a guitar great. He ended up playing with the Allman Brothers for 15 years, while also performing with other offshoot bands. He finally left the Allman Brothers for good in 2014 to focus on the blues-rock band he and his wife formed, the Trucks-Tedeschi Band.

Last night, Trucks-Tedeschi opened their St. Louis show with a tribute to Uncle Butch – an incredible version of the Allman Brothers’ Statesboro Blues. Watch below…