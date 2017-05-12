No Desert Trip 2017, No Zep Reunion

The promoters of last year’s $160 million-grossing Desert Trip concert festival say there won’t be one this year.

There was massive jumping-to-conclusions a couple of weeks ago when, as one Billboard headline said: “Robert Plant breaks the internet with 3 little words.” The words were: “Any time now…”

Immediately there were stories everywhere speculating about a Led Zeppelin reunion at Desert Trip 2017.

It wasn’t too hard to imagine it as reality. After the massive-money-making festival ended last year, reports surfaced that Led Zeppelin was offered $14 million to play the festival but Robert Plant had refused.

Now, Billboard speculates, those three little words were probably referring to an upcoming Robert Plant solo release.

Stay tuned…