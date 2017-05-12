No Desert Trip 2017, No Zep Reunion

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: From left to right are Kennedy Center Honorees, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and Robert Anthony Plant of Led Zeppelin. The State Department dinner for The Kennedy Center Honors were held on Saturday December 1, 2012. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) page jones plant
The promoters of last year’s $160 million-grossing Desert Trip concert festival say there won’t be one this year.
There was massive jumping-to-conclusions a couple of weeks ago when, as one Billboard headline said: “Robert Plant breaks the internet with 3 little words.” The words were: “Any time now…”
Immediately there were stories everywhere speculating about a Led Zeppelin reunion at Desert Trip 2017.
It wasn’t too hard to imagine it as reality. After the massive-money-making festival ended last year, reports surfaced that Led Zeppelin was offered $14 million to play the festival but Robert Plant had refused.
Now, Billboard speculates, those three little words were probably referring to an upcoming Robert Plant solo release.
