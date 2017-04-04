Devon Allman will be playing The Wanee Festival coming up in just a couple weeks.

In fact Devon will have played at Wanee every year except for the first.

Devon and I had a chance to catch up by phone.

We talked about the festival, his latest album “Ride or Die”, the fact that he has logged more than a million miles touring and a lot more.

If you only recognize Devon’s last name you’re doing him a disservice and as a music fan you’re doing yourself an even greater one.

Give a listen to our conversation below and check out a few videos of Devon under that.

[if lt IE 9]>