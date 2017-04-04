Sign in with your existing account
Devon Allman Talks Wanee, Meeting Les Paul And Touring Over A Million Miles
By
Joe Rock
WMMO Music News
Joe Rock and Devon Allman
Devon Allman will be playing The Wanee Festival coming up in just a couple weeks.
In fact Devon will have played at Wanee every year except for the first.
Devon and I had a chance to catch up by phone.
We talked about the festival, his latest album “Ride or Die”, the fact that he has logged more than a million miles touring and a lot more.
If you only recognize Devon’s last name you’re doing him a disservice and as a music fan you’re doing yourself an even greater one.
Give a listen to our conversation below and check out a few videos of Devon under that.
[if lt IE 9]>https://cmgwmmowmmo.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/4-3-17-devon-allman-edit.mp3
