Posted: April 04, 2017

Devon Allman Talks Wanee, Meeting Les Paul And Touring Over A Million Miles

Devon Allman Talks Wanee, Meeting Les Paul And Touring Over A Million Miles
Devon Allman Talks Wanee, Meeting Les Paul And Touring Over A Million Miles
Devon Allman Talks Wanee, Meeting Les Paul And Touring Over A Million Miles

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Devon

Joe Rock and Devon Allman

Devon Allman will be playing The Wanee Festival coming up in just a couple weeks.

In fact Devon will have played at Wanee every year except for the first.

Devon and I had a chance to catch up by phone.

We talked about the festival, his latest album “Ride or Die”, the fact that he has logged more than a million miles touring and a lot more.

If you only recognize Devon’s last name you’re doing him a disservice and as a music fan you’re doing yourself an even greater one.

Give a listen to our conversation below and check out a few videos of Devon under that.

[if lt IE 9]>https://cmgwmmowmmo.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/4-3-17-devon-allman-edit.mp3

 

 

 


