Posted: August 30, 2017

Don Barnes Of 38 Special Talks Just Released Lost Solo Album

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Back in June Don Barnes of 38 Special released a solo “Ride The Storm”.

What makes this so unique is the album was supposed to come out in 1990.

The record company was sold and the album sat in limbo until now.

Don spoke to me about the album, 38 Special, their show at Epcot on September 28th and more.

Listen to the interview below and then under that check out the album’s title track.


