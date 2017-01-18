Now Playing
Posted: January 18, 2017

Download Seger’s “Glenn’s Song” Free, on 1-Year Anniversary of Frey’s Death

Download Seger's "Glenn's Song" Free, on 1-Year Anniversary of Frey's Death
Download Seger’s “Glenn’s Song” Free, on 1-Year Anniversary of Frey’s Death

Bob Seger has written a song for his longtime friend, Glenn Frey, and allowing the public to download it for free, HERE.

Seger told Rolling Stone the song he recorded in Nashville about 4 months ago isn’t meant to be a hit. “The idea was just to honor his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met.”

In the early days of Frey’s career, he sang backup in Bob Seger’s band. The two Detroit-ians remained friends until Glenn’s death, one year ago today.

Once Glenn found fame and glory with the Eagles, it was Seger’s voice providing some backing vocals on one of their hits, “Heartache Tonight.”

glennfrey_classic

Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

 


