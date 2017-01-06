Now Playing
Posted: January 06, 2017

Filmmakers: Elton Wants Your Video for 3 pre-video-era Classics

Filmmakers: Elton Wants Your Video for 3 pre-video-era Classics
Filmmakers: Elton Wants Your Video for 3 pre-video-era Classics

elton-bernie

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

To celebrate Elton John & lyricist Bernie Taupin’s 50-year partnership, they’re partnering with YouTube to invite the public to make videos for 3 of their most iconic tunes.

Bennie & the Jets, Tiny Dancer and Rocket Man were all made well before the video era so there are no videos for those classic tunes.

Elton & Bernie share details on their contest, titled “The Cut” in the video below:


