Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: January 31, 2017

Gary Van Allen Interviews John Lodge of The Moody Blues

Comments

Related

View Larger
Gary Van Allen Interviews John Lodge of The Moody Blues
View Larger
Gary Van Allen Interviews John Lodge of The Moody Blues

WMMO’s very own Gary Van Allen recently sat down with John Lodge, bassist of The Moody Blues.   You can check out the interview by clicking LISTEN HERE.   If you were interested in tickets to see John Lodge perform on Friday February, 3rd over at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL, GET TICKETS HERE.

 

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation