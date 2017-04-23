Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: April 23, 2017

Gary Van Allen Interviews Rock Photog Mark Weiss

Comments

Related

View Larger
Gary Van Allen Interviews Rock Photog Mark Weiss
View Larger
Gary Van Allen Interviews Rock Photog Mark Weiss

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Mark Weiss Rock Photographs

Mark Weiss Photographs Adorning the Walls of the new Rock & Brews in the Lee Vista Promenade

Mark Weiss has taken incredible photographs of the greatest rockers in the world – several of which are featured on the walls of Rock & Brews, a restaurant & bar that boasts a family-friendly rock ‘n’ roll experience.

The first Rock & Brews restaurant is located in Oviedo. The newest one opens Monday, April 24 in the Lee Vista Promenade near Orlando International Airport.

Rock & Brews is a pet-friendly restaurant, with a patio area featuring tv screens, adirondack chairs, games and a special dog menu…

Listen as WMMO’s Gary Van Allen talks to the artist about his art on the restaurant’s walls and his partnership with the restaurant’s co-founders, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, to help raise funds for Orange County Animal Services through sales of Mark’s art.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation