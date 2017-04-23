Sign in with your existing account
Gary Van Allen Interviews Rock Photog Mark Weiss
By
hildiwmmo
WMMO Music News
Mark Weiss Photographs Adorning the Walls of the new Rock & Brews in the Lee Vista Promenade
Mark Weiss has taken incredible photographs of the greatest rockers in the world – several of which are featured on the walls of Rock & Brews, a restaurant & bar that boasts a family-friendly rock ‘n’ roll experience.
The first Rock & Brews restaurant is located in Oviedo. The newest one opens Monday, April 24 in the Lee Vista Promenade near Orlando International Airport.
Rock & Brews is a pet-friendly restaurant, with a patio area featuring tv screens, adirondack chairs, games and a special dog menu…
Listen as WMMO’s Gary Van Allen talks to the artist about his art on the restaurant’s walls and his partnership with the restaurant’s co-founders, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, to help raise funds for Orange County Animal Services through sales of Mark’s art.
https://cmgwmmowmmo.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/gary-van-allen-interviews-mark-weiss-4-21-17.mp3
