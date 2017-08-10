Now Playing
Posted: August 10, 2017

Gene Simmons Comes To Orlando And Sits Down To Chat

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

August 9th 2017 Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss visited Orlando.

They were in town to attend two events to help out veterans.

Earlier in the day was a luncheon for veterans at Rock and Brews in Oviedo.

Later in the afternoon was a meet and greet for fans which benefited Fisher House Orlando who help out military families in Central Florida that was held at Rock and Brews in Lee Vista.

Gene took some time to talk to me about veterans, music and more.

Watch the interview below.

http://www.wmmo.com/entertainment/wmmo-catches-with-gene-simmons-kiss/woCsF1FryAlw7MnUezjPTO/

 

 

 


