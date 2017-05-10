George Thorogood Talks What To Expect At DCS, New Album And More

Saturday May 20th George Thorogood is playing our Downtown Concert Series.

It’s a free show but if you want to see George up close you can get VIP tickets here.

You can get Buy One Get One Free on VIP tickets at Pep Boys, click here for which locations.

I spoke to George about the show, his new acoustic album, Rock and Blues.

Hear him talk about the Rock Party we’re gonna have below.

Will you be there?

