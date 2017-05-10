Now Playing
Posted: May 10, 2017

George Thorogood Talks What To Expect At DCS, New Album And More

View Larger
George Thorogood Talks What To Expect At DCS, New Album And More
INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Saturday May 20th George Thorogood is playing our Downtown Concert Series.

It’s a free show but if you want to see George up close you can get VIP tickets here.

You can get Buy One Get One Free on VIP tickets at Pep Boys, click here for which locations.

I spoke to George about the show, his new acoustic album, Rock and Blues.

Hear him talk about the Rock Party we’re gonna have below.

Will you be there?

 

[if lt IE 9]> https://cmgwmmowmmo.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/5-9-17-george-thorogood-edited.mp3

 


