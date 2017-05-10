George Thorogood Talks What To Expect At DCS, New Album And More

INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself