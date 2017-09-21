Now Playing
Posted: September 21, 2017

Get Dead & Company Pre Sale Info For The Amway & Check Out A Few Videos Too

Get Dead & Company Pre Sale Info For The Amway & Check Out A Few Videos Too

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Dead and Company will be playing The Amway Center on December 7th.

The band features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir from The Grateful Dead, John Mayer on Guitar, Bassist Oteil Burbridge from The Allman Brothers Band and Jeff Chimenti on Keyboards.

Tickets go on sale Saturday September 23rd at 10AM.

But there is a pre sale Friday September 22nd from 10AM to 10PM.

Buy your presale tickets here using code “Vinyl”.

While your buying your tickets check out some live clips of the band below.

 

 

 

DEADANDCOMPANY_Instagram_1080x1080_Static


