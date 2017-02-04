Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 04, 2017
Get A Preview Of New Roger Waters Music
By
Joe Rock
Before setting out on the road for 2017’s Us + Them tour Roger Waters is working on new music.
Roger has been in the studio working with producer Nigel Godrich who has also worked with Paul McCartney.
It is from the studio that Roger posted this video to Instagram.
This clip sounds a lot like vintage Pink Floyd.
This will be the first new music from Waters in 25 years.
