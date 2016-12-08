Greg Lake Dies at Age 69

By Denise Ryan

Greg Lake of King Crimson and Emerson, Lake and Palmer has died at age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Emerson, Lake, and Palmer’s longtime manager Stewart Young said on Facebook, “Yesterday, December 7th, I lost my best friend to a long and stubborn battle with cancer. Greg Lake will stay in our heart forever, as he has always been.”

Lake was a member of the first lineup of King Crimson, appearing on their first and second albums. He then went on to form Emerson, Lake and Palmer with Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer.

This is not the first loss for ELP this year, Keith Emerson died in March.

For more on Greg lake and the legacy he leaves behind, click HERE.