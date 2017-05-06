Now Playing
Posted: May 06, 2017

Happy Birthday Bob Seger

Happy Birthday Bob Seger
MAY 2 1983; Bob Seger performing Sat. night at McNichals Arena in Denver.; (Photo By Anthony Suau/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Happy Birthday Bob Seger
MAY 2 1983; Bob Seger performing Sat. night at McNichals Arena in Denver.; (Photo By Anthony Suau/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Happy Birthday Bob Seger

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Bob Seger is a tried and true American rocker.

He celebrates his birthday on May 6th.

His fame really started to kick in with his “Live Bullet” album.

So with that in mind I figured one of the best ways to say happy birthday to Bob was with some live tracks of his.

Below are a number of live videos from different points in Seger’s career.

Then the final video I just felt was appropriate on Bob’s birthday.

 

 

 

 

 


