Posted: February 22, 2017

Hear Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Talk Latest Album, Tour And Upcoming Show At Plaza Live

Hear Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Talk Latest Album, Tour And Upcoming Show At Plaza Live
Hear Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Talk Latest Album, Tour And Upcoming Show At Plaza Live

By Joe Rock

Kansas are out on the road celebrating the 40th anniversary of their classic album “Leftoverture”.

At the same time they are also promoting their latest album “The Prelude Implicit”.

Singer Ronnie Platt talked to me about the albums, the tour and their upcoming show March 17th at Plaza Live.

Give a listen to the interview below.


