Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: June 15, 2017

Hear Little Steven Talk New Album “Soulfire” And Check Out A Few Tunes From The Album

Comments

Related

View Larger
Hear Little Steven Talk New Album “Soulfire” And Check Out A Few Tunes From The Album
ASBURY PARK, NJ - APRIL 22: Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul perform during the 2017 Asbury Park Music and FIlm Festival at THe Paramount Theatre on April 22, 2017 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)
View Larger
Hear Little Steven Talk New Album “Soulfire” And Check Out A Few Tunes From The Album
ASBURY PARK, NJ - APRIL 22: Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul perform during the 2017 Asbury Park Music and FIlm Festival at THe Paramount Theatre on April 22, 2017 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)
View Larger
Hear Little Steven Talk New Album “Soulfire” And Check Out A Few Tunes From The Album
ASBURY PARK, NJ - APRIL 22: Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul perform during the 2017 Asbury Park Music and FIlm Festival at THe Paramount Theatre on April 22, 2017 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)
View Larger
Hear Little Steven Talk New Album “Soulfire” And Check Out A Few Tunes From The Album

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

I bought Little Steven’s first solo record “Men Without Women” when it came out in the early 80’s.

There are only so many perfect albums but this was and remains one of them.

For the first time in nearly twenty years Steven has released a new album.

We recently discussed the album, touring, the difference between being a sideman in The E Street Band and a band leader for The Disciples Of Soul and more.

Give a listen to what Steven had to say and check out a few tunes from the album as well.

[if lt IE 9]> https://cmgwmmowmmo.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/wmmo-little-steven.mp3

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation