I bought Little Steven’s first solo record “Men Without Women” when it came out in the early 80’s.

There are only so many perfect albums but this was and remains one of them.

For the first time in nearly twenty years Steven has released a new album.

We recently discussed the album, touring, the difference between being a sideman in The E Street Band and a band leader for The Disciples Of Soul and more.

Give a listen to what Steven had to say and check out a few tunes from the album as well.

