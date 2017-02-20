Hear Robert Randolph Talk new Album, Stevie Ray, Clapton And More

By Joe Rock

Friday February 17th 2017 Robert Randolph and The Family band released their latest album “Got Soul”.

The next day Robert played the 989.9 WMMO Blues-B-Q.

Robert was kind enough to come speak to me.

We talked the new album and tour.

He also mentioned influences like Stevie Ray Vaughan, touring with Eric Clapton and more.

Give a listen to the interview below.