Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: October 13, 2017

Hear Sammy Hagar Talk His Upcoming Show In Clearwater, Van Halen And More

Comments

Related

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Sammy Hagar is celebrating another birthday September 13th.

Currently Sammy Hagar and The Circle are out on the road.

They hit Coachman Park in Clearwater on November 14th.

Sammy took some time to speak to me about what to expect that night, his TV show, recording plans, Van Halen and a lot more.

Give a listen to what he had to say below.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation