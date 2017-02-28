Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2017

Hear Singer Kelly Hansen Talk Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour And More

Hear Singer Kelly Hansen Talk Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour And More
Hear Singer Kelly Hansen Talk Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour And More

By Joe Rock

Foreigner are out on the road celebrating their 40th anniversary.

I recently had the chance to speak with the band’s singer Kelly Hansen.

We discussed new music, playing Carnegie hall and the band’s history.

Foreigner will be playing The Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 2nd 2017 along with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

Hear Kelly tell you what to expect from the show and so much more below.


