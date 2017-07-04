Sign in with your existing account
Helping Out A Veteran’s Family
By
Joe Rock
WMMO Music News
As we get ready to celebrate Independence Day we must remember that freedom isn’t free.
Men and women risk their lives to protect the freedoms that we enjoy each day.
We must take care of our military when their service has been completed.
You may recognize actor Adam Driver for having played Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.
You may not realize that he is also a veteran.
Adam served in the United States Marine Corps.
Watch this video as Adam working with Folds of Honor, which is a charitable group providing scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members, delivers good news to a veteran and his family.
This video moved me and I’m sure it will effect you as well.
