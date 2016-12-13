Now Playing
Posted: December 13, 2016

Henry Paul Talks The Outlaws Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow

Henry Paul Talks The Outlaws Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow
Henry Paul Talks The Outlaws Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow

By Joe Rock

Saturday night December 17th The Outlaws will bring their brand of Southern Rock to Plaza Live here in Orlando.

I spoke to band leader Henry Paul by phone.

We discussed Saturday’s show, The Outlaws album “Legacy Live” which hit a couple weeks back and what the future holds in store for the band.

Give a listen below.

 


