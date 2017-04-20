Now Playing
Posted: April 20, 2017

How would your kids react to AC/DC?

How would your kids react to AC/DC?
How would your kids react to AC/DC?
How would your kids react to AC/DC?
How would your kids react to AC/DC?

By Denise Ryan

WMMO Music News

I can’t stop watching this!

These kids’ reactions are awesome – especially Sydney, age 9… she is my spirit child. One day I will have a child like her!

Not only do they react to the songs, they’re also shown a picture of Angus Young and they all chime in on his school boy outfit. So funny!

We learn a few things… AC/DC songs are universal, eeeeeverybody knows “Back in Black”,  and “Hell’s Bells” is kind of an acquired taste apparently.

So have a few good laughs and rock out with this….


