How would your kids react to AC/DC?

I can’t stop watching this!

These kids’ reactions are awesome – especially Sydney, age 9… she is my spirit child. One day I will have a child like her!

Not only do they react to the songs, they’re also shown a picture of Angus Young and they all chime in on his school boy outfit. So funny!

We learn a few things… AC/DC songs are universal, eeeeeverybody knows “Back in Black”, and “Hell’s Bells” is kind of an acquired taste apparently.

So have a few good laughs and rock out with this….