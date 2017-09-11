Hurricane Irma: Steps to disinfect your water if your power is out

By Shanna Vicker

Millions of Floridians are waking up without power Monday morning and that means your water supply could be contaminated.

If you can not boil your water officials recommend either bottled water or disinfecting the water yourself.

To disinfect:

-Add eight drops of plain, unscented household bleach per gallon of tap water.

-Let water stand for 30 minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

-Repeat the process if water remains cloudy.