Jon Bon Jovi Launches Made in USA Clothing Line

Think about it. Who else would know more about jeans than an 80s rocker?

And I have to say, Jon Bon Jovi did himself proud here.

Hart N Dagger jeans aren’t cheap. But good jeans last a long time and these are nice! 100% cotton and made in the good ole’ U.S. of A. That’s what I’m tawkin’ bout!

The line includes denim workshirts and basic T-shirts, too.

Get a glimpse HERE.