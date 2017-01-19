Now Playing
Posted: January 19, 2017

Jon Bon Jovi Launches Made in USA Clothing Line

Jon Bon Jovi Launches Made in USA Clothing Line
Jon Bon Jovi Launches Made in USA Clothing Line

Think about it. Who else would know more about jeans than an 80s rocker?

And I have to say, Jon Bon Jovi did himself proud here.

Hart N Dagger jeans aren’t cheap. But good jeans last a long time and these are nice! 100% cotton and made in the good ole’ U.S. of A. That’s what I’m tawkin’ bout!

The line includes denim workshirts and basic T-shirts, too.

Get a glimpse HERE.

bon-jovis

Jon and wife Dorothea Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images


