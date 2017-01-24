Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: January 24, 2017

Jon Bon Jovi Leads “Prayer” Singalong During Pats Playoff Win

Comments

Related

View Larger
Jon Bon Jovi Leads “Prayer” Singalong During Pats Playoff Win

As the Patriots were finishing off the Falcons during Sunday’s playoff game, Jon Bon Jovi led a singalong of “Livin’ on a Prayer” from a suite while hangin’ tough with actor Donnie Wahlberg.

 

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fnewenglandpatriots%2Fvideos%2Fvb.42693447371%2F10155009428672372%2F%3Ftype%3D3&show_text=0&width=560


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation