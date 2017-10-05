Now Playing
Posted: October 05, 2017

Jovi, Cars, Dire, Judas On Rock Hall Short List

Comments

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the bands it’s considering for induction in 2018.

Bon Jovi Press Conference in Madrid

Photo by Fotonoticias/WireImage

Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, the Cars, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, Judas Priest, LL Cool J, the MC5, The Meters, Moody Blues, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies are all under consideration for next year’s honor.

Fans are invited to vote (although no one knows how much weight, if any, that collective vote is given). You can VOTE HERE. 

The final nominees – usually a group of 5 or 6 – will be announced in December, with official induction ceremony in April. HBO will air a highlights show some time after that.

 


