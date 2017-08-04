LISTEN: Massive Crowd Sings Bohemian Rhapsody at Green Day Concert

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

While waiting for Green Day to take the stage July 1 in London, the British crowd heard Bohemian Rhapsody playing over the speakers and started singing along until it got to near-concert volume.

That moment when the guitars kick in (Wayne’s World car scene) – everyone in the crowd starts jumping…so awesome.

As someone so aptly commented, “Only Queen can rock a stadium when they’re not even there.”