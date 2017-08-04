Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: August 04, 2017

LISTEN: Massive Crowd Sings Bohemian Rhapsody at Green Day Concert

Comments

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

bohemian rhapsody

While waiting for Green Day to take the stage July 1 in London, the British crowd heard Bohemian Rhapsody playing over the speakers and started singing along until it got to near-concert volume.

That moment when the guitars kick in (Wayne’s World car scene) – everyone in the crowd starts jumping…so awesome.

As someone so aptly commented, “Only Queen can rock a stadium when they’re not even there.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation