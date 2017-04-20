Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: April 20, 2017

Listen: New Fleetwood Mac Track!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Listen: New Fleetwood Mac Track!
View Larger
Listen: New Fleetwood Mac Track!

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Lindsey Buckingham stage

Photo by Daniel Petty/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The album is titled “Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie” but it features Mick Fleetwood on drums and John McVie on bass. It’s pretty much a Fleetwood Mac album without Stevie Nicks.

Will she be sorry when she hears these tracks that she didn’t participate?

Check out the first track below called “In My World” and tell us what you think!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation