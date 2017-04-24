Now Playing
Posted: April 24, 2017

LISTEN: New Mellencamp Album "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies"

LISTEN: New Mellencamp Album “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies”
John Mellencamp performs at Farm Aid at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia on September 17, 2016. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)
LISTEN: New Mellencamp Album "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies"

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

John Mellencamp

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns

John Mellencamp’s new album comes Friday (April 28) and he’s got 2 Florida dates in June to support the new album.

Click the link below to hear the new album, see John perform live on Late Nite with Seth Meyers this Wednesday (April 26) and see him in St. Augustine June 24 and Boca Raton’s Mizner Park Ampitheatre June 25.

Listen to John Mellencamp’s Sad Clowns & Hillbillies HERE. 

 

 


