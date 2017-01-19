Now Playing
Posted: January 19, 2017

Mick Jagger in a Dollar Store

Mick Jagger in a Dollar Store
Mick Jagger in a Dollar Store

jagger-clapping

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images

 

Just came across THIS SLIDESHOW by Mark Romanek that starts with a photo of Mick Jagger in a 99-cent store in Los Angeles.

The expression on his face is pretty funny. He had never seen one of those stores before, as you might have guessed.

 


