Posted: December 09, 2016

Mick Jagger welcomes 8th Child

Best line I heard all day was from CNN: Papa really was a Rolling Stone.

Nice.

Mick Jagger’s been in the news so many times and, as famous as he is, many of us can play the Six Degrees game and know someone who knows someone who met him. By all media and personal accounts I’ve ever heard, he’s a devoted dad – to 8 now.

mick-jagger-desert-trip-stage

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Goldenvoice

Mick Jagger’s oldest child is 45. His youngest is 1 – day – (as of this writing).

No name for the baby boy has been shared just yet but Jagger’s publicist says mother, a New York ballerina, and baby are doing well and that Jagger was present at the hospital for the birth.

Jagger, 73, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick have been dating for over 2 years.


