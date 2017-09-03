Molly Hatchet Founder, Dave Hlubek, Passes at 66

By hildiwmmo

The guitar work on Flirtin’ with Disaster and so many Molly Hatchet tunes is so distinctly Dave Hlubek. We lost the smokin’ southern rock guitarist today.

So much talent came out of Jacksonville. I can only imagine Dave is going to be making some serious noise with former Hatchet bassist, Banner Thomas, who just passed in April, with Gregg Allman, who we lost in May, with Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant, Steve and Cassie Gaines and so many great southern rockers who called Jacksonville home.

Molly Hatchet posted the following message on their Facebook page today:

“It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Dave Hlubek. Dave was one of the founding lead guitarists of Molly Hatchet. Amongst his many contributions to southern rock is “Flirtin’ with Disaster.” Our condolences and our prayers go out to his family during this time of loss. He will be missed but never forgotten, as the music lives on through his legacy in Molly Hatchet.”