More Details on East Coast/West Coast Music Festivals

By Denise Ryan

We already knew the places and two heavy hitters in these festivals… The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.

Now we know when and who else.

Classic West will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15th and 16th.

Classic East will be at Citi Field in New York on July 29th and 30th.

The lineups will be the same for each weekend…

The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan will open for the Eagles on Friday night.

Journey and Earth, Wind, & Fire will open for Fleetwood Mac on Saturday night.

We still don’t have any info on pricing or on sale dates yet, but if the success of Desert Trip last year is any indication, you might want to start saving. And be ready to buy as soon as they go on sale cause they’ll probably be gone in a couple hours.