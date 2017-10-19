Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: October 19, 2017

MUST SEE: Rami Malek looks just like Freddie Mercury!

Comments

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

The movie won’t be out til Christmas of next year, but it’s being filmed right now and director Bryan Singer shared some photos from the set of the new Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Queen At Live Aid

Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns

It’s crazy how much Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek looks like Queen frontman Freddie Mercury!

This movie has taken a long time to come to fruition. Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen was initially tied to the role of Freddie but there seemed to be disagreement as to how the story would be told.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor were both on set this week.

In addition to Emmy-winner Malek as Freddie Mercury, Ben Hardy will portray drummer Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon and Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation