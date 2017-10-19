MUST SEE: Rami Malek looks just like Freddie Mercury!

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

The movie won’t be out til Christmas of next year, but it’s being filmed right now and director Bryan Singer shared some photos from the set of the new Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

It’s crazy how much Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek looks like Queen frontman Freddie Mercury!

This movie has taken a long time to come to fruition. Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen was initially tied to the role of Freddie but there seemed to be disagreement as to how the story would be told.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor were both on set this week.

In addition to Emmy-winner Malek as Freddie Mercury, Ben Hardy will portray drummer Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon and Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May.