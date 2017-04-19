Now Playing
Posted: April 19, 2017

Posted: April 19, 2017

New CNN Series Explores Music as a Part of History

New CNN Series Explores Music as a Part of History
New CNN Series Explores Music as a Part of History
New CNN Series Explores Music as a Part of History

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

This new CNN series looks right up our alley.

“Soundtracks: The Songs That Defined History,” premieres this Thursday night at 10pm. It looks at the songs that are tied to “pivotal moments in history.”

They used the Queen, David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure” for the trailer (below), which has Billy Joel, a huge history buff, talking about how music expresses humanity.

The 8-part series is produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

 


