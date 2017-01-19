Now Playing
Posted: January 19, 2017

Paul McCartney Suing to Get Beatles Songs Back!

Paul McCartney Suing to Get Beatles Songs Back!
Paul McCartney Suing to Get Beatles Songs Back!

It sounds like this is going to be a battle of high-priced teams of attorneys but Paul McCartney has taken the first step toward regaining ownership of songs he wrote or co-wrote during the Beatles era.

He filed suit against Sony/ATV yesterday.

Remember that Michael Jackson bought the rights to these songs back in 1985, ending their relationship professionally and personally. Upon Jackson’s death, Sony/ATV acquired full ownership from his estate.

CNN is reporting that McCartney’s lawyers are concerned about a similar case involving Duran Duran that did not go in their favor. ” The court found in favor of a Sony/ATV subsidiary that sued Duran Duran members for breach of contract when they tried to reclaim rights to their songs.”

paul-michael-jackson

Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson in 1983 /AFP/Getty Images\


