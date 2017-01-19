Paul McCartney Suing to Get Beatles Songs Back!

It sounds like this is going to be a battle of high-priced teams of attorneys but Paul McCartney has taken the first step toward regaining ownership of songs he wrote or co-wrote during the Beatles era.

He filed suit against Sony/ATV yesterday.

Remember that Michael Jackson bought the rights to these songs back in 1985, ending their relationship professionally and personally. Upon Jackson’s death, Sony/ATV acquired full ownership from his estate.

CNN is reporting that McCartney’s lawyers are concerned about a similar case involving Duran Duran that did not go in their favor. ” The court found in favor of a Sony/ATV subsidiary that sued Duran Duran members for breach of contract when they tried to reclaim rights to their songs.”