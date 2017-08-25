Remembering The Fallen

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

I received the below message here on WMMO’s Facebook page today. This is something very important to all of us at WMMO. There are men and women who risk their lives in our community everyday so that we may be safe. These are our First Responders. They are why WMMO has First Responder Friday as a way of thanking them one at a time in an effort to reach each individual to convey our thanks.

Unfortunately since we began this program we have seen some of our First Responders lose their lives and sadder still is that some of these losses have been in the line of duty. Just last week we lost Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter​ of Kissimmee PD. We keep these men, their family, friends and brothers and sisters from the Kissimmee Police Department constantly in our thoughts.

To every man and woman working to protect us today please know we are thinking about you constantly and we wish you a safe return home at the end of your shift.