Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: October 20, 2017

Remembering Tom Petty On His Birthday

Comments

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Friday October 20th would have been Tom Petty’s Birthday.

Sadly we lost him nearly 3 weeks ago.

As we mourn we should also celebrate his life.

The songs are still written and the albums still made.

Our memories of his shows can not be taken away.

Tom you are missed and will continue to be.

 

 

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation