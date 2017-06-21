Rich Robinson Talks The Magpie Salute Debut Album, Tour And More

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Rich Robinson Talks The Magpie Salute Debut Album, Tour And More
By
Joe Rock
WMMO Music News
What do you get when you take the guitar playing Robinson brother from The Black Crowes and add in a few other former Crowes members and some more musicians?
You get Rich Robinson’s new project The Magpie Salute.
The band’s debut album is out now.
It has one studio recording, the rest done live and it has some pretty cool covers as well with a lot of the songs clocking in at over 7 minutes long.
Rich and I discussed the album, the tour and more.
Give a listen to the interview below and check out the video for their song “Omission” under that.
After you listen to the interview if you email me at JoeRock@WMMO.com and tell me what 3 words you say as The Magpie Salute you’ll be entered to win tickets to see them at The House of Blues here in Orlando on October 28th.
[if lt IE 9]>
https://cmgwmmowmmo.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/6-19-17-wmmo-rich-robinson.mp3
Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself