Rich Robinson Talks The Magpie Salute Debut Album, Tour And More

What do you get when you take the guitar playing Robinson brother from The Black Crowes and add in a few other former Crowes members and some more musicians?

You get Rich Robinson’s new project The Magpie Salute.

The band’s debut album is out now.

It has one studio recording, the rest done live and it has some pretty cool covers as well with a lot of the songs clocking in at over 7 minutes long.

Rich and I discussed the album, the tour and more.

Give a listen to the interview below and check out the video for their song “Omission” under that.

After you listen to the interview if you email me at JoeRock@WMMO.com and tell me what 3 words you say as The Magpie Salute you’ll be entered to win tickets to see them at The House of Blues here in Orlando on October 28th.

