Posted: May 03, 2017

Robert Plant’s Website Message Prompts Speculation On Zeppelin Reunion

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Ever since Zeppelin said goodbye after John Bonham’s death in 1980 there has been rumors of reunions.

In all these years the band has only played together 3 times.

They played at Live Aid in 1985, The Atlantic Records 40th anniversary show in 1988 and the 2007 Celebration Day show in honor of Atlantic co-founder Ahmet Ertegun.

So before we get to what started these most current rumors, lets acknowledge the fact that a reunion is unlikely at best.

Now that we’ve said that on to the current state of things.

If you visit RobertPlant.com right now you’ll see a cryptic message that reads “Any time now…”.

Some people claim Robert, alleged lone holdout in a Zeppelin reunion, has accepted an offer to perform at Desert Trip 2017.

Others say it is about a new album from Plant and his band The Sensational Space Shifters.

Plant has always kept album details close to the vest so this could very well be what this is all about.

No matter what, as soon as I get any concrete word on what the message means I’ll let you know.


